Funeral To Be Held For Linden Police Officer Killed By Train

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Funeral services will be held Monday for a Linden police officer who was killed when he was struck by a NJ TRANSIT train.
The funeral for Officer Daniel “DK” Kuczynski will be at St. John the Apostle Church in Clark.
Kuczynski was off-duty when he was struck on the tracks last Monday morning. The police department is investigating what the officer was doing on the tracks.
An outpouring from the community was seen at a vigil for the officer last week, who served as Linden’s Police Athletic League director for the past nine years.
and what about those the cops murder? especially the innocent? … i don’t support killing and i am not happy this guy died, but how can the people mourn for the cops but not civilians who all too often did no wrong, yet couldn’t do anything but stand there and die?