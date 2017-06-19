Funeral To Be Held For Linden Police Officer Killed By Train

June 19, 2017 8:06 AM
Filed Under: Linden, NJ Transit, Officer Daniel "DK" Kuczynski

LINDEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Funeral services will be held Monday for a Linden police officer who was killed when he was struck by a NJ TRANSIT train.

The funeral for Officer Daniel “DK” Kuczynski will be at St. John the Apostle Church in Clark.

Kuczynski was off-duty when he was struck on the tracks last Monday morning. The police department is investigating what the officer was doing on the tracks.

An outpouring from the community was seen at a vigil for the officer last week, who served as Linden’s Police Athletic League director for the past nine years.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Lady Makaveli says:
    June 19, 2017 at 8:22 am

    and what about those the cops murder? especially the innocent? … i don’t support killing and i am not happy this guy died, but how can the people mourn for the cops but not civilians who all too often did no wrong, yet couldn’t do anything but stand there and die?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch