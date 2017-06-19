Suspect Arrested After Van Hits Pedestrians Near London Mosque

LONDON (CBSNewYork) — One person was arrested Monday after authorities said a vehicle hit pedestrians outside a mosque in London, leaving one person dead and ten others hurt.

Crowds filled the streets of Finsbury Park overnight after London police say a 48-year-old man drove his van through crowds of pedestrians.

“One man was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, senior national coordinator for counter terrorism. “Eight others are in hospital and two were treated at the scene. All victims were members of the Muslim community.”

Witnesses say the van stopped when it hit a car and crowds detained the driver until police arrived. The crash happened in a Muslim neighborhood just outside a mosque as many were leaving Sunday night prayers.

“It is extremely busy,” one person said.”Especially, like now, it’s Ramadan.”

“He done it on purpose,” witness Mohammed Abdullah said. “He done it on purpose, exactly after the hour of prayer.”

Earlier this month, three men drove a van through crowds on London bridge before stabbing people, killing eight. In March, a vehicle and knife attack killed six people near the parliament building in London.

Britain’s terrorism threat level has been set at severe, meaning an attack is highly likely.

“No matter what the motivation for this attack proves to be, we are keeping an open mind,” said Basu. “This is being treated as a terrorist attack and counter terrorism command is investigating.”

Authorities said the man who died had been receiving first aid for something unrelated before the crash and they are still investigating whether the attack directly caused his death, CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Officials believe the suspect in custody was the only person inside the vehicle.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold an emergency security session with her cabinet later Monday morning and London police are increasing patrols.