Sources: Arrest Made In Connection With Long Island Wrong-Way Crash

June 19, 2017 7:04 AM

NORTH HILLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An arrest has been made in connection with a wrong-way crash on the service road of the Long Island Expressway that left several people hurt, sources tell CBS2.

The crash happened Sunday just after 3:30 p.m. in North Hills.

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged black car with a door missing and the windshield shattered. The service road was closed for hours as police investigated.

Police are working to figure out if the crash was a result of a police pursuit, CBS2’s Reena Roy reported.

Nassau County police are not releasing the names and conditions of the victims.

