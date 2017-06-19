Man Found Stabbed To Death In Hallway Of Park Slope Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was found beaten with a bat and stabbed to death in a building hallway of a quiet neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Police say around 4 a.m. Monday they responded to a 911 call at 355 16th Street in Park Slope. When they got to the scene they found a 20-year-old man unconscious, with stab wounds to the chest and “trauma to the body.”

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was apparently found in the first floor hallway in the eight-apartment complex.

The victim had apparently been in an apartment earlier with another man and a woman, CBS2’s Jessica Borg reported. They left but then someone came back to the apartment, assaulted the victim, killing him, Borg reported.

Neighbors awoke to crime scene tape around the building and an investigation underway.

Neighbor Ros Hayes says he heard partying in the back of the building around 2:30 a.m.

“They were a little loud and then a dog started barking when I woke up this morning,” Hayes said.

“I feel bad for whoever got stabbed and the family,” said Stephen Christopher, who has lived on the block for 23 years. He said the neighborhood is a mix of young families just moving in and long-time residents like himself.

He’s horrified by the crime, but says not totally surprised. Christopher said he’s heard there have been issues with the building in the past.

“This is very serious in the sense that we’ve never had anything approach this, mostly it’s just noise. We think some things are going on, but we can only go by hearsay,” Christopher said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing.

Police are investigating it as a possible domestic incident, possibly a love triangle gone wrong, Borg reported.

Police are gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Detectives said they are not publicly releasing the victim’s name until his family is properly notified.