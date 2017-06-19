CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Eye On The Weather: Flash Flood, Severe T-Storm Watch In Effect Across Much Of Our Area | Forecast | Radar

Liguori: US Open Was Great Opportunity For Koepka, Other Americans To Show Off Talent

Harman, Fowler, Thomas Among Those Who Had Impressive Showing At Erin Hills June 19, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Ann Liguori, Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, U.S. Open

By Ann Liguori
» More Columns

This year’s U.S. Open was not only an impressive display of Brooks Koepka’s talents and his intense competitiveness, but it also showed off the depth in the men’s game, particularly with the young Americans.

Koepka won his first major championship, and he did it in record-tying style. His 16 under ties Rory McIlroy for the lowest 72-hole total in relation to par in the history of the championship.

The 27-year-old from Florida was unflappable despite a day when winds gusted up to 30 miles per hour and Erin Hills, the longest course in U.S. Open history, showed its teeth.

Koepka shot a 5-under 67 with six birdies and one bogey. He opened with two straight birdies, drained a 41-footer for birdie on the eighth, bogeyed the 10th and made what he called a “massive par save” on 13. He then distanced himself from Brian Harman, whom he co-led with at 13 under, and the rest of the field, after draining three straight birdies on holes 14, 15 and 16 to pull away.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka walks across the eighth green during the second round of the U.S. Open on June 16, 2017, at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It was a unique U.S. Open. Missing in action during the weekend were six of the top 10-ranked players in the world, who didn’t make the cut, including the top three — Dustin Johnson, McIlroy and Jason Day. And Phil Mickelson withdrew to attend his daughter’s graduation. If the championship lacked star power, it created an opportunity for several young Americans to rise to the challenge and strut their stuff under the spotlight.

Harman, the leader heading into the final round, gave it a good fight before finishing four shots back with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan. Behind them, five Americans in their 20s — Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Trey Mullinax, Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed — finished in the top 13. Fowler took the lead on Thursday with a 7-under 65, tying the lowest score to par in the first round of the U.S. Open. He ended up tied for fifth, shooting a 10 under overall.

Thomas rocked the place in the third round, with his record-breaking 9-under 63, smacking a 3-wood 310 yards to the par 5 finishing hole, and sinking the 8-footer for eagle to complete his historic round. Thomas finished tied for ninth at 8 under.

gettyimages 697026084 Liguori: US Open Was Great Opportunity For Koepka, Other Americans To Show Off Talent

Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 17, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Low amateur Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Champ of Texas A&M were also impressive.

This was Koepka’s fifth U.S. Open. His Ryder Cup debut last year at Hazeltine helped him cope with the pressure this weekend. He had only won one PGA Tour title, the 2015 Phoenix Open. The previous year, he won the Turkish Airlines Open. Before that, he spent time in Europe and won four Challenge Cup titles. And he played his college golf at Florida State, where he was a three-time All-American.

Koepka credits staying patient for his victory.

“I felt like that has been the thing lately with me, why I haven’t really played that well — I’ve been trying to win so badly. I felt like I’ve underachieved,” he said.

“I just felt like I should be winning more,” Koepka admitted. “It’s one of those things. Not a big fan of losing. I don’t think anyone out here is. And I just couldn’t stand the fact that I only won once.”

This young crop of talent is intense. And based on their performances this week, I think we’ll be seeing a lot more of them on top of the leaderboards going forward.

Please follow Ann on Twitter at @AnnLiguori

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch