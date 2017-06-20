6/20 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 20, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

It will be breezy this afternoon with sunshine and less humid conditions than we experienced yesterday. As for highs, they’ll still be on the warm side in the mid 80’s.

We’ll see mainly clear skies tonight with temps still on the mild side. And if you’re wondering, summer officially begins at 12:24 AM. As for temps, they’re expected to fall into the upper 60’s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow will start off sunny and quiet, but into the afternoon we’ll see isolated showers with perhaps a rumble here and there. It will still be warm with highs in the low 80’s.

As for Thursday, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80’s.

