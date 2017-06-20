Long Island Man Accused Of Dragging 92-Year-Old Mother On The Ground During Fight

June 20, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Sophia Hall

SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man is accused of dragging his 92-year-old mother on the ground after a verbal fight turned physical over the weekend.

Authorities said it happened Sunday after 55-year-old Gregory Zakaluk got into an argument with his mother at her home in Seaford.

“As the argument escalated the victim walked out of her residence and was followed by the defendant,” said Nassau County Police Officer William Allen. “Zakaluk became physical with his mother and dragged her across the concrete towards the house.”

When the woman began to scream, neighbors saw what was happening, ran to her and called 911, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Authorities said the victim suffered injuries and bruising to her legs and arms. She was checked out by a police medic on the scene, but was not hospitalized.

Zakaluk was charged with second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a vulnerable elderly person.

Zakaluk was held on $5,000 bond and a temporary order of protection was issued.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch