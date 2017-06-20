Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Scrawled Using Feces In Stamford, Conn.

June 20, 2017 8:31 PM
Filed Under: anti-Semitic graffiti, feces, Sean Adams, Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police seem to have plenty of evidence in a particularly ugly example of hate speech in Connecticut.

As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, Stamford police said the message scrawled just after noon Sunday was dripping with hate and the medium revolting.

“An individual walked up to the Rich Forum and he put a glove on, dipped his hand in fecal matter and drew the Star of David and a swastika on the building,” said Stamford police Lt. Tom Barcello.

“My initial reaction is it’s repulsive,” added Steve Ginsberg of the Connecticut Anti-Defamation League.

He said anti-Semitic incidents have been on the rise recently in Connecticut, and it is important for voices to denounce them in unison.

“As a community, we stand against it,” Ginsberg said.

Police have recovered a cup with feces in it and a latex glove. They will be analyzed for DNA.

Police also said a security camera captured the suspect, face not visible. He was possibly wearing khaki shorts over jeans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch