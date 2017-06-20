Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Scrawled Using Feces In Stamford, Conn.

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police seem to have plenty of evidence in a particularly ugly example of hate speech in Connecticut.

As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported, Stamford police said the message scrawled just after noon Sunday was dripping with hate and the medium revolting.

“An individual walked up to the Rich Forum and he put a glove on, dipped his hand in fecal matter and drew the Star of David and a swastika on the building,” said Stamford police Lt. Tom Barcello.

“My initial reaction is it’s repulsive,” added Steve Ginsberg of the Connecticut Anti-Defamation League.

He said anti-Semitic incidents have been on the rise recently in Connecticut, and it is important for voices to denounce them in unison.

“As a community, we stand against it,” Ginsberg said.

Police have recovered a cup with feces in it and a latex glove. They will be analyzed for DNA.

Police also said a security camera captured the suspect, face not visible. He was possibly wearing khaki shorts over jeans.