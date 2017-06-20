Back Stories: Covering Nelson Mandela Up Close

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — When Nelson Mandela came to New York in June 1990, reporter Steve Reed was part of the station’s team coverage.
“Nelson Mandela was an experience,” Steve says. “It was emotional, overwhelming.”
As a pool reporter, he was part of the motorcade as Mandela went from point A to point B.
“Seeing the man in person and hearing him, there was a tranquility, calmness and a strength to him,” Steve adds. “This was a very deep and very spiritual experience.”