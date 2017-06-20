Boomer & Carton: Some More Fun With NJ Gov. Chris Christie

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
With Boomer off doing Boomer stuff Tuesday, it was up to Craig’s old friend Chris Christie, to hold the reins in the Investors Bank Studio.
The discussion got started with the Mets, after they fell behind early to Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers and eventually lost 10-6, out in Los Angeles. Like Boomer, the governor is also a Mets fan, while Craig — who was once loyal to the Amazins’ — seems to revel in their misery.
Craig also called his buddy out for, “jinxing” the Yankees last Monday, when he was sitting in for the Blonde Bomber, and the guys discussed the real possibility of a party, this Aug. 26 at Drumthwacket — which is the official residence of the New Jersey governor — for the highly anticipated Mayweather-McGregor fight.
Add in a little fantasy football talk and all-in-all we had a pretty well-rounded show open for your consumption.