Brian Cashman Addresses Injuries, Struggling Players

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman addressed some major injuries and struggling players with Mike Francesa Tuesday afternoon.

Cashman began by addressing an injury suffered by top prospect Gleyber Torres, who is out for the season and will not make his big league debut this year.

The 20-year-old shortstop has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow and will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season.

Cashman said it will take four to six months for Torres to recover, but it is his non-throwing arm that was affected.

“He has a full tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, so the only course of action is, you know, repair,” Cashman said.

Cashman also addressed Greg Bird’s pesky ankle injury. The Yankees’ 24-year-old first baseman, who remains on the disabled list since early last month because of a right ankle contusion he sustained as spring training drew to a close.

However, his sluggish performance at the plate to start the year – a big departure from his sizzling March stats – belied a physical issue.

“We’ve been dealing with this for quite a long time,” Cashman said of Bird. “He’s been seen by I think it’s a total of six various doctors up and down the East Coast so far, and he’ll see a specialist – a foot and ankle specialist now,” Cashman said.

Cashman could not say whether Bird might be affected by scar tissue in his bone.

Among those now on the field, Chris Carter has been deemed the best option at first base with Bird out.

“If he’s going to settle to have a normal Chris Carter type season, that means there’s a lot of good stuff coming,” Cashman said, adding that at times now there is some frustration.

Francesa also asked Cashman about the possibility of placing center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury at first base when he returns after recovering from a concussion. Cashman said the move has not crossed his mind, and he is hesitant in moving people around in such a fashion.

Meanwhile, Francesa said he was bullish on Chase Headley, and asked Cashman if he was comfortable or concerned with Headley at first base.

“Clearly, we’ve got him signed through next year. Chase is a good man. You know, he’s a hard worker. Obviously the performance, you know, he had a spike, obviously, in April. It was really poor in May. He’s impacted the ball much better in June,” Cashman said.

He said the question in the case of Headley and other struggling players was whether there is a better alternative and whether it is accessible.