Ex-Con Brings Workout Program Developed Behind Bars From Rikers To The Lower East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some ex-cons have found a way to make a living by sharing some secrets they learned behind bars and their customers are reaping the benefits of their time served.

Their secret is a workout class, led by instructors who have done time. They hope their stories will inspire others to put in the hard time needed to get in shape.

Behind a jail-cell door on the Lower East Side you’ll find a dimly lit room, no gym equipment, instead a prison-style boot camp taught by ex-cons.

Coss Marte developed the ConBody program while doing time at Rikers Island for leading a multi-million dollar cocaine operation.

“The same corner we’re on, it’s the corner where I started selling drugs. It’s come full circle,” Marte said.

He shed 70 pounds in just six months while in his 9×6 cell.

“I took the same program from the prison yard, to the streets, local parks, and eventually here,” Marte said.

Class goers take off their shoes before they hit the mat for the body weight-only class.

A mixture of cardio, strength, even partner work make up the 30 minute high-intensity classes.

And while getting healthy is the goal, ConBody’s mission is broader.

“Fitness is one of the binding components but we’re trying to break down stereotypes,” instructor Sultan Malik said.

Bridging the gap between young professionals and formerly incarcerated individuals.

“I love the whole idea of it and having the whole business and you can see it in the intensity of some of the trainers,” New York City resident Kristina Papilion said.

A class costs $20.

All of these instructors had a difficult time getting hired after their time in jail, so this gives them an opportunity to move on and start over.