L.I. Teacher Appears In Court On Charges Of Sex With Student

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island teacher faced a judge Tuesday, on accusations that he had sex with an underage student.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Brian Dreher left the Suffolk County courthouse in Riverhead with his long hair now cut short after speaking to his attorneys.
The 41-year-old social studies teacher from Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 16-year-old female student.
Dreher is charged with rape. He pleaded not guilty and his bail was continued at $25,000.
Dreher would not answer any of Hall’s questions. But his attorney, Daniel Russo, said, “Mr. Dreher served his school district for a very long time with distinction, and in terms of whether or not he did or didn’t do what he’s alleged; what he’s accused of doing, that’ll play itself out in court.
Dreher was placed on administrative leave. He was a teacher at the school for 18 years.