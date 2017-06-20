Health Officials Warn Against Swimming At Numerous Long Island Beaches Following Monday’s Storms

MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The powerful storms that downed trees and damaged facades in our area yesterday have prompted officials to warn people against bathing at beaches across Long Island.
The beaches are impacted by stormwater runoff, which can raise bacteria levels.
In Nassau County, the advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday, unless there is additional rain or elevated levels of bacteria are still being detected. In Suffolk County, the advisory is in effect until 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with the same caveats.
North Shore Beaches within Nassau County:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
South Shore Beaches within Nassau County:
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Merrick Estates Civic Association – Merrick
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
If you have questions for the Nassau County Health Department, you can call (516) 227-9717 weekdays from 9 a.m.-4:45 p.m.
For the latest on Nassau County beach openings and closings, call (516) 227-9700.
The following beaches are under a bathing advisory in Suffolk County:
- Eagle Dock Community Beach Huntington Cold Spring Harbor
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach HuntingtonLloyd Harbor
- West Neck Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor
- Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor
- Gold Star Battalion Park Beach Huntington Huntington
- Head of the Bay Club Beach Huntington Huntington Bay
- Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach Huntington Huntington Bay
- Baycrest Association Beach Huntington Huntington Bay
- Bay Hills Beach Association Huntington Huntington Bay
- Crescent Beach Huntington Huntington Bay
- Knollwood Beach Association Beach Huntington Huntington
- Fleets Cove Beach Huntington Huntington
- Centerport Beach Huntington Centerport
- Huntington Beach Community Association Beach Huntington Centerport
- Centerport Yacht Club Beach Huntington Centerport
- Steers Beach Huntington Northport
- Asharoken Beach Huntington Asharoken
- Hobart Beach Huntington Northport
- Hobart Beach Huntington Eatons Neck
- Crab Meadow Beach Huntington Northport
- Wincoma Association Beach Huntington Huntington Bay
- Valley Grove Beach Huntington Eatons Neck
- Prices Bend Beach Huntington Eatons Neck
- Callahans Beach Smithtown Northport
To check additional Suffolk County beaches, click here.
For the latest on Suffolk County beach openings and closings, call (631) 852-5822.