Workers Trapped In Astoria, Queens Construction Accident

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three workers became trapped in a construction accident in Astoria, Queens Tuesday afternoon.
The FDNY said the workers became trapped when a crane boom dropped its load on the structure at 31-25 28th St. in Queens.
The FDNY said via Twitter that two patients were taken to a hospital, while one was still being extricated as of 4:15 p.m.
The building is a home undergoing construction.
The crane did not collapse, the FNDY said.
Further details were not immediately available.
Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.