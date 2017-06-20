BREAKING: Suspect 'Neutralized' After Report Of Explosion At Brussels Train Station | Watch CBSN | Rescue Underway Following Accident At Queens Construction Site | LISTEN LIVE: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Workers Trapped In Astoria, Queens Construction Accident

June 20, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Astoria, construction accident, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three workers became trapped in a construction accident in Astoria, Queens Tuesday afternoon.

The FDNY said the workers became trapped when a crane boom dropped its load on the structure at 31-25 28th St. in Queens.

The FDNY said via Twitter that two patients were taken to a hospital, while one was still being extricated as of 4:15 p.m.

The building is a home undergoing construction.

The crane did not collapse, the FNDY said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.

