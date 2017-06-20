Rep. Peter King Holds Hearing On Gang Violence In Central Islip

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Congressman Peter King will host a hearing on the MS-13 gang problem on Long Island.
The hearing will be held at the federal courthouse in Central Islip and will focus on shutting down the MS-13 pipe line.
“MS-13 is a murder gang guilty of the worst savagery imaginable; the type of murders and mutilations that they carry out are just absolutely horrible,” King said.
MS-13 is allegedly responsible for at least 17 homicides in Suffolk County since January 2016, including the murders of 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas and 15-year-old Nisa Mickens whose bodies were found not far from their Brentwood school in September.
“Out and out savage murders, for no reason at all other than to prove a point, because someone looked at someone the wrong way,” King said.
The commissioners of the Nassau and Suffolk county police departments, victims’ families and representatives from the FBI are expected to speak at the hearing.
The hearing comes days after 41 accused MS-13 members were indicted on conspiracy charges.