Police: Man Covers Women’s Mouths, Robs Them At Knifepoint At SoHo Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two knifepoint robberies at a subway station in SoHo.

The suspect first struck last Tuesday morning at 10:53 a.m. on the A, C, and E subway platform on Spring Street. Police said he walked up behind a 50-year-old woman and covered her mouth and nose with a white cloth, pulled out a knife and demanded cash. He got away with $70, according to police.

The suspect struck again at the same spot Saturday morning at 10 a.m. He again approached a 49-year-old woman from behind, put a white cloth over her nose and mouth and pulled out a knife. Police said he took $75 from the victim’s purse before running away.

Lucy Brinkerhoff ran from the café she works at across the street to check on the woman who was crying hysterically in the stairwell of the subway station late Saturday morning.

“I heard a scream, five screams, like really loud I’ve only heard in the movies,” Brinkerhoff said. “I asked ‘Are you OK? What’s going on?’ She said a man had attacked her at knifepoint and she was totally shaken up,” Brinkerhoff said.

Neither of the victims were hurt.

Regular riders at the subway station are hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

“I haven’t had any issues, so it’s sort of disheartening to hear that,” said Suzanne Weiner. “I don’t know what the white cloth would even signify unless it mean something to him.”

Police describe the suspect as a 25-year-old man, approximately 5’9″ tall with a bald head. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweat jacket, a white T-shirt, white sneakers and a black backpack with a Nike logo.

CBS2 asked police if there was anything on the white cloth used by the suspect. They say there’s no sign of the cloth or any other evidence left behind, CBS2’s Erin Logan reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.