Person Falls Through Roof, Into Elevator Shaft At Shuttered Hospital In Port Chester, N.Y.

PORT CHESTER, N. Y. (CBSNewYork) — Crews in Westchester County rushed to the aid of a person who fell through the roof and into an elevator shaft at a now closed hospital in Port Chester Tuesday evening.
The Port Chester Fire Department tells CBS2 the person fell through the roof of the shuttered New York United Hospital Medical Center around 9 p.m.
Exclusive video from Chopper 2 shows first responders remove the person on a stretcher.
The person was then rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition.
The age and sex of the victim was not immediately known.
New York United Hospital Medical center was shut down in 2006 but remains boarded up.