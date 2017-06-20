Police: Robber Smothers Women’s Mouths, Robs Them At Knifepoint At NoLIta Subway Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with two knifepoint robberies at a subway station in NoLIta.
The suspect first struck last Tuesday morning at 10:53 a.m. on the A, C, and E subway platform on Spring Street. Police said he walked up behind a 50-year-old woman and covered her mouth and nose with a white cloth, pulled out a knife and demanded cash. He got away with $70, according to police.
The suspect struck again at the same spot Saturday morning at 10 a.m. He again approached a 49-year-old woman from behind, put a white cloth over her nose and mouth and pulled out a knife. Police said he took $75 from the victim’s purse before running away.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Police describe the suspect as a 25-year-old man, approximately 5’9″ tall with a bald head. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweat jacket, a white T-shirt, white sneakers and a black backpack with a Nike logo.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
All calls are strictly confidential.