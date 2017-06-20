CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Home Test Could Be Life-Changing For Apnea Sufferers And Their Sleep Partners

June 20, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: CPAP, Dr. John Villa, Dr. Max Gomez, Sleep Apnea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Are you tired all day? Maybe you’re gaining weight, and your blood pressure is a little high — your problem may be something called ‘sleep apnea.’

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, there’s an easy and safe home test to tell if you have it.

Sleep apnea means you stop breathing and wake up for tiny periods during the night, causing serious health problems. It can happen hundreds of times a night without the person even realizing it.

It used to take an expensive in-clinic sleep study to diagnose apnea, but not anymore.

Loud snoring or snorting which usually bothers the sleep partner more than the snorer is often the first sign of sleep apnea.

The classic apnea sufferer is an overweight male with a large belly and a thick neck, but sleep apnea can affect almost anyone.

“I woke up the entire house on vacation with not just snoring, but snoring with that awful snorting that you hear other people do, that’s never going to be me,” Patricia Markert said.

Aside from snoring, sleep apnea also carries serious health risks.

“High blood pressure, strokes, heart attacks, arrhythmia, we know it increases your risk of high blood glucose, diabetes, potentially gaining weight, and increased risk of being sleepy during the day, and increased risk of falling asleep driving your car,” Dr. John Villa said.

Diagnosing apnea used to mean an overnight study in a sleep clinic, wired up to numerous electrodes and monitors.

Now, there’s a new way.

A home sleep study lets patients stay in their own beds with test results that more closely resemble a normal night’s sleep.

“They found out I stop breathing eleven times in one hour which scared me. My blood oxygen went from 96 to 82, that’s not good. You need all the oxygen you can get for your brain cells, so that scared me into being ready for the next step,” Markert said.

Dr. Villa said the data are just as good as an in-clinic study, and Patricia now uses  a C-PAP machine.

“I’m sleeping better. I’m getting more sleep. I wake up ready for the morning,” she said.

Not only is the information from the home test good enough to diagnose sleep apnea, and prescribe treatment, but the cost is about a tenth of an in clinic sleep test.

Medicare pays about $2,000 for the in-clinic test, and about $200 for the home test.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch