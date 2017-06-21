6/21 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

June 21, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

This afternoon starts with a mix of sun and clouds, then we’ll see a few gusty thunderstorms swing through the area until about sunset. Highs today will be in the 80’s once again.

nu tu tri state travel 14 6/21 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

We’ll see a chance of a storm early this evening, then we’ll clear things out and calm things down. Temps will fall into the upper 60’s by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be a fair one for our first full day of summer. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80’s.

nu tu futurecast hrrr 6/21 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Friday, expect a 30% chance of showers and storms, but mainly into the PM hours. Expect more humid conditions with highs in the upper 80’s.

