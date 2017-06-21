6/21 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

June 21, 2017 4:15 AM
Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines

By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Morning New York City,

Today we are waking up with temperatures in the upper sixties. Expect partly cloudy skies with no precipitation as you make your morning commute. Winds will be coming out of the South West at five to ten mph. There is a chance of quick scattered showers in the afternoon.

(credit: CBS2)

High temperatures will be in the mid eighties.  Expect mostly sunny skies again tomorrow with low humidity, and just a great feeling day.  Have a good one!

