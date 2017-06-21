Boomer & Carton: Are Porzingis’ Days With Knicks Numbered???

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Boomer and Craig were back together Wednesday morning and instead of having baseball on their minds, they spent a lot of time on the Knicks.
That’s because rumors are flying that Phil Jackson is willing to part ways with Kristaps Porzingis.
Let the games begin.
The guys discussed the latest development in the dysfunctional basketball world that the Knicks have cultivated. Boomer suggested that perhaps Porzingis’ behavior and attitude is to blame and that the Knicks might be best suited seeing what they can get for him.
Craig, however, said he isn’t ready to give up on KP just yet, partly because he is not all that comfortable with the man who would be responsible for making such a trade.
Have a listen.