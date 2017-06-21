Boomer & Carton: Jerry’s Well-Rounded Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You might be surprised to learn that Jerry Recco managed to cover just about everything compelling in the world of sports during his Tuesday update.
Well, surprised may be a strong word.
The “maven” was at his usual best Tuesday, recapping a bad night for the Mets and Yankees, plus the latest on the Home Run Derby, and then got into all the NBA news and notes, as the draft fast approaches.
Jerry also took a look at bands that will perform at Citi Field this summer.