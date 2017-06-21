Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017 6:04 AM
Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

During Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Craig patted himself on the back for not wasting his money on Mets season tickets.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from the “hump day” edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Boomer was back in town, but Kristaps Porzingis could be on his way out. The situation surrounding the Knicks’ star was front and center to begin the show. Later, the guys got into the Yankees, who have lost seven in a row, and the Mets, who keep getting lit up out West.

Boomer and Craig also discussed the Nets trading Brook Lopez to the Lakers for D’Angelo Russell, and speculated on what lured Al Dukes’ girlfriend to him, plus much more.

Until Thursday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

