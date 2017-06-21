Delta Plane Lands Safely At LaGuardia Airport After Laser Strikes

June 21, 2017 8:35 AM
Filed Under: Delta, LaGuardia Airport, Laser Strike

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A plane landed safely after it was struck several times by a green laser during its final approach to LaGuardia Airport.

Nassau County police received a call from New York air traffic controllers about the strikes early Wednesday morning.

Police said Delta Flight 737 was approximately four miles northwest of Republic Airport in Farmingdale when the strikes occurred at 12:02 a.m.

Police believe the laser may have come from the Plainview or Old Bethpage area.

Delta spokeswoman Kate Modolo said the airline is investigating.

It was not immediately clear where the flight was from.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

