FBI Looking At Terrorism As Possible Motive For Stabbing Of Police Officer At Airport In Flint, Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (CBSNewYork) – A police lieutenant is in stable condition after being stabbed in the back and neck Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport in Flint.
Lt. Jeff Neville is with the Bishop International Airport police.
Authorities say Neville’s attacker, who appears to have been targeting law enforcement, was arrested at the scene.
A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the FBI is looking at terrorism as the possible motive.
Another official said witnesses reported the attacker shouted “God is great” in Arabic.
The airport was evacuated after the incident.