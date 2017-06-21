FBI Looking At Terrorism As Possible Motive For Stabbing Of Police Officer At Airport In Flint, Michigan

June 21, 2017 3:27 PM

FLINT, Mich. (CBSNewYork) – A police lieutenant is in stable condition after being stabbed in the back and neck Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

Lt. Jeff Neville is with the Bishop International Airport police.

Authorities say Neville’s attacker, who appears to have been targeting law enforcement, was arrested at the scene.

A law enforcement official, speaking on condition of anonymity, says the FBI is looking at terrorism as the possible motive.

Another official said witnesses reported the attacker shouted “God is great” in Arabic.

The airport was evacuated after the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch