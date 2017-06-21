Lennox Hill Public School Teacher Breaking Barriers In The Boxing Ring

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Boxing may be a male dominated sport, but one local boxer is breaking barriers and building a loyal fan base.

She’s also providing a perfect role model to a younger generation because of her day job.

During school hours, Sonya Lamonakis uses her hands to teach kids at P.S. 183 in Lennox Hill. When she steps out of her classroom, those hands are used with a violent intent.

Ms. Lamonikis says her nickname is an appropriate one — The Scholar. As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, she’s one of the most popular female boxers in the world.

Ranked fourth in the Heavyweight Division, she has two world championship belts and is currently training to win her third. All of this while working full-time as a public school teacher.

“They all talk about my weight. ‘You weigh 220 Miss Lamonakis?’,” she said. “They support me, they love it. They think it’s great that I can do push ups and jump rope and I can beat them all in arm wrestling. They think it’s wonderful.”

She adds that no kids dare step out of line in her class.

After class, Lamonakis makes the hour long trek by train to Gleason’s Gym, where 88 champions have trained.

It’s no place for a school teacher — just born fighters.

“I’m Greek-born, and back in history Greeks are born fighters. Maybe I have Sparta in my blood,” she said.

Her success in the rink is not due to her obvious power, or deceptively quick hands. Her most dominant weapon is her intelligence.

“When I think about my opponent’s move. What’s she looking like? What are her weaknesses? Is she breathing heavy? Is her mouth open? Are her hands down? I try to strategize to see what’s going to happen next so I can attack,” she said.

Lamonakis has made a career out of anticipating, adjusting, learning, and of course educating.

“They can relate to me because I’m also an athlete and also because I teach them and they respect me and learn from me and I think that makes a big difference for them,” she said.

Sonya says she uses her boxing experience in the classroom. When recently teaching her students about right angles, she did push ups — both impressing the kids, and making a long-lasting impression.

Sonya has also been helping mentor at-risk kids in the “Give a Kid a Dream” program, helping youngsters find structure through the sport of boxing.