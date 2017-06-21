Staten Island Man Accused Of Killing Roommate’s Pet Dog

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island man faces charges for allegedly killing an 8-month-old Yorkshire Terrier.
Michael McNicholas allegedly kicked Banana the dog down a flight of stairs and into a wall, causing serious injuries.
The incident took place on May 18 at McNicholas’ apartment on Clove Road.
Banana was taken to South Shore Animal Hospital for injuries including hemorrhaging around her brain, severe traumatic brain injury, rib and hip joint fractures and more. She was ultimately euthanized.
“Those who do harm to defenseless animals must be held accountable,” said Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon.
McNicholas faces cruelty to animals, torturing and injuring animal charges.
Bail was set at $1,000.