Staten Island Man Accused Of Killing Roommate’s Yorkie Puppy

June 21, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island man faces charges for allegedly killing an 8-month-old Yorkshire Terrier.

Michael McNicholas allegedly kicked Banana the dog down a flight of stairs and into a wall, causing serious injuries.

banana Staten Island Man Accused Of Killing Roommates Yorkie Puppy

Banana (credit: Richmond County DA’s Office)

The incident took place on May 18 at McNicholas’ apartment on Clove Road.

Banana was taken to South Shore Animal Hospital for injuries including hemorrhaging around her brain, severe traumatic brain injury, rib and hip joint fractures and more. She was ultimately euthanized.

“Those who do harm to defenseless animals must be held accountable,” said Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon.

McNicholas faces cruelty to animals, torturing and injuring animal charges.

Bail was set at $1,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch