No Deal Yet On Mayoral Control Of NYC Schools As State Legislature Set To Adjourn

June 21, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: Bill de Blasio, Marla Diamond

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York lawmakers are ready to leave Albany though they haven’t yet agreed to extend Mayor Bill de Blasio’s control of New York City schools.

The Senate and Assembly are scheduled to wrap up their annual session Wednesday.

Top lawmakers from both parties support mayoral control of schools in New York City, a 15-year-old policy that expires June 30 if lawmakers don’t act.

“Mayoral control lapses, then you got 1.1 million kids that have no one in charge and there is no accountability for their education and heir future,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told WCBS 880. “Things like pre-K for example won’t exist consistently across the city anymore if 32 local school boards around the city are making individual decisions for their district, so it’s a really big deal.”

Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña says mayoral control is better than reverting to dozens of school boards.

“I think that one of the things we’ve done particularly well is to take politics and patronage out of the education,” Fariña said.

Senate Republicans said the extension should be tied to an increase in charter schools.

“I believe in charter schools,” said Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-Smithtown). “I feel like they treat charter schools as if they’re some type of, you know, the quintessential red-headed stepchild.”

So far Democrats won’t go along.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-The Bronx) said he will not budge on increasing the cap allowing more charters.

“We don’t feel that that’s necessary,” Heastie said.

Control of schools would revert to a mosaic of local school districts in the city if the policy expires.

Lawmakers say they could return this summer to try again if they can’t reach a deal this week.

Fariña said the city is considering expensive contingency plans if state lawmakers fail to extend mayoral control of schools.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

