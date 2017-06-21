MTA Bus Rolls Backward In Brooklyn, Hitting 10 Parked Vehicles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was hurt when an empty MTA bus rolled backward in Brooklyn overnight, setting off a chain reaction that damaged several parked vehicles before coming to a stop against the outside of a church.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on Knickerbocker Avenue.
The MTA driver apparently thought she put the bus in park, but it was actually in neutral, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. The bus rolled backward an entire city block, hitting 10 cars including one vehicle where a man was changing his tire. That man ended up getting hurt.
The bus eventually stopped at the intersection of Knickerbocker and Palmetto Street, crashing up against the outside of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. No significant structural damage was caused, but the crash left behind a mangled fence and a pile of bricks.
Witnesses described the scene.
“I was standing on the corner of Palmetto and Knickerbocker when I see the bus coming back,” witness Raul Reyes said. “I ran away.”
The man who was changing his tire is expected to be OK.
The bus driver is being questioned.