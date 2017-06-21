Teen Dies After Falling Down Elevator Shaft At Abandoned Hospital In Port Chester

PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a teenager has died after falling through the roof of an abandoned hospital in Port Chester and down an elevator shaft.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the former United Hospital on Boston Post Road. Crews responded to the building after reviving a call about a group of teens on the roof.

Police said officers tried to guide the teens down using the public address system on their patrol vehicles, but when officers went to the back of the building, they said three of the teens told them their friend had fallen through a hole in the roof.

The officers went into the building and found the 14-year-old boy lying at the bottom of an elevator shaft. Other emergency responders were called to the scene to help with the rescue effort and after about an hour and a half, they were able to make contact and bring the teen out.

He was taken to Greenwich Hospital, where he later died.

The vacant hospital has been boarded up after shutting down in 2006. It’s said to be fenced off and patrolled by security guards, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.

In the last 11 years, plans for redevelopment of the property owned by Starwood Capitol for restaurants, shops, apartments and a hotel never took off.

Police are still investigating how the teens got past the security in place and onto the roof. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact them at (914)-939-1000.