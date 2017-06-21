CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Report: Rangers Lose Oscar Lindberg In Expansion Draft

June 21, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: New York Rangers, Oscar Lindberg, Vegas Golden Knights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ picks in the expansion draft have not yet been revealed, but at least one name has leaked out: Rangers center Oscar Lindberg.

The New York Post reported Wednesday afternoon that Vegas has selected the 25-year-old Swede. The Golden Knights submitted their picks Wednesday morning. The full list will be announced during Wednesday night’s NHL awards.

oscar lindberg Report: Rangers Lose Oscar Lindberg In Expansion Draft

Rangers forward Oscar Lindberg skates against the Flyers on Sept. 30, 2014, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Lindberg was called up to the Rangers from Hartford for one game in the 2014-15 season, and then stuck with the NHL club the following two seasons. In 2015-16, he played in 68 games, registering 13 goals and 15 assists (28 points). Playing mostly on the fourth line this past season, he skated in 65 contests and had eight goals and 12 assists (20 points).

The high-upside center enjoyed a strong series against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference semifinals, scoring a goal in the Rangers’ Game 3 win and then scoring twice more in the Game 4 victory.

