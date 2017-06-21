Report: Rangers Lose Oscar Lindberg In Expansion Draft

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Vegas Golden Knights’ picks in the expansion draft have not yet been revealed, but at least one name has leaked out: Rangers center Oscar Lindberg.
The New York Post reported Wednesday afternoon that Vegas has selected the 25-year-old Swede. The Golden Knights submitted their picks Wednesday morning. The full list will be announced during Wednesday night’s NHL awards.
Lindberg was called up to the Rangers from Hartford for one game in the 2014-15 season, and then stuck with the NHL club the following two seasons. In 2015-16, he played in 68 games, registering 13 goals and 15 assists (28 points). Playing mostly on the fourth line this past season, he skated in 65 contests and had eight goals and 12 assists (20 points).
The high-upside center enjoyed a strong series against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference semifinals, scoring a goal in the Rangers’ Game 3 win and then scoring twice more in the Game 4 victory.