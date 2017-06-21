Small Business Spotlight: Rod Mergardt Coaches Other Coaches To The Top

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Rod Mergardt, who runs Perfect 10 Enterprises in Westchester County.
Mergardt, a former coach and athletic director, coaches other high school and college coaches on how to be successful.
“I love what I do every day. I can’t wait until tomorrow, Joe,” he says. “I’m going to be 78 years old. I can’t wait until tomorrow, because it may be the best day I’ve had.”
He is also launching a Future Sports Business Executives branch, aimed at teaching students how to land careers in the sports industry.
Mergardt tells Joe Connolly it is important to bring a strong network and solid experiences to the table.