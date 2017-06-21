Students From NYC’s Only School For Musically-Gifted Children Show Off Their Talents

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — It’s a special day for some very special students.
The Special Music School at Kaufman Music Center is New York City’s only K-12 public school for musically gifted children.
Its first high school senior class graduated on Wednesday.
The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Complex located at 122 Amsterdam Ave. A reception will follow on the plaza at 11:30 a.m.
This year the school is celebrating both its first ever graduating senior class and its 20th anniversary.
In September 1996, SMS opened with 30 students in Kindergarten and first grade. Today, the school educates over 300 students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. The high school opened in 2013.
Some of the students stopped by CityViews Tuesday and performed live. Watch the video above to see the performances.