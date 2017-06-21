Times Square Car Crash Victims Graduate From High School In New Jersey

DUNELLEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two New Jersey high school students who were mowed down by a driver in Times Square and were seriously injured have graduated even though one of them is still hospitalized.
Dunellen High School seniors Destiny Lightfoot and Jessica Williams received their diplomas Wednesday.
Lightfoot arrived for the ceremony pushed by a fellow student in a wheelchair. She was left with broken bones and stood with the aid of crutches to accept her diploma.
Williams is still hospitalized. Her mother received the diploma on her behalf, wearing her daughter’s cap as she and Lightfoot received a standing ovation.
“I’m a very proud mom,” Elaine Williams told CBS2. “I wish she could’ve been here. I wore the cap and she’s wearing the gown, so it’s all good.”
The school live streamed the ceremony so Williams could see it from her hospital bed at Bellevue Hospital, where her mother said she’s doing well.
Richard Rojas is accused of killing one pedestrian and injuring 22 others by intentionally driving his car onto a Times Square sidewalk last month. He was arrested on murder charges. He says he doesn’t remember what happened.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)