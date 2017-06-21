Tropical Storm Cindy Whipping Up Trouble Along Gulf Coast

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tropical Storm Cindy isn’t expected to make landfall for another 24 hours but the storm is already drenching the Gulf Coast and whipping up winds.

Millions of people in the storm’s path are experiencing heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding.

In Georgia, heavy downpours caused flash flooding, leaving people trapped.

“We tried to get in the cars and drive out, it didn’t happen,” one man said.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watches from southeast Texas to Florida. Some areas could receive more than a foot of rain.

“We’re gonna prepare for the worst in case we get that 10 inches of rain,” Ken Graham of the National Weather Service said. “We’ll have have some flooding.”

On Wednesday morning, a driver captured a water spout in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Another one was spotted near Biloxi.

Cindy is expected to make landfall between southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana sometime Thursday with a possible three-foot storm surge.

In New Orleans, crews trucked sandbags to flood prone neighborhoods.

Louisiana’s governor has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Near the Texas-Louisiana border, vacationers are keeping a watchful eye on the approaching threat.

“I think we’re just going to ride it out and see how everything goes,” said tourist Crystal Moneaux. “I think we’ll be all right.”

Officials believe Cindy could have a major impact along a 500 mile swath of the Gulf Coast.