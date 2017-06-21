CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
Uber Eases Requirements For Drivers On Long Island & In Westchester County

June 21, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Long Island, Marc Liverman, Uber, Westchester County

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s about to get a lot easier to get around Long Island and Westchester County, but it could come at a cost – your safety.

As CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports, you might be surprised to learn how easy it is to become an Uber driver.

Valid driver’s license, valid insurance, not a criminal? You’ve got yourself a job.

The ride hailing service plans to add Long Island and Westchester County to its ever-growing coverage.

As long as you meet those requirements and are at least 19 years old – you’re hired. You don’t even need a commercial driver’s license, which all other cab companies in the suburbs of New York require.

“If you have a driver’s license, I don’t really have a problem with it. So I wouldn’t really be that afraid of getting into an Uber,” Tuckahoe resident Dan Walsh said. “But that’s just me.”

It’s so easy to become a driver, Uber is even bragging about it.

You can find all this information on the Uber website. About halfway down it says, “interested in driving and earning in New York? You’ve got options. You can drive Long Island and Westchester with your New York State driver’s license and personal car.”

That’s why some Uber riders worry this could be putting them in danger.

“I don’t know the person. I don’t know anything about them. They could be anybody,” Tuckahoe resident Ann Marsullo said.

Westchester County legislator Ken Jenkins said what’s worse is Uber drivers don’t even need to be fingerprinted if they’re going to work in those areas.

“Well the main concern is all the reports that we’ve had from all around the world where there’s been significant issues, safety issues, sexual attacks and all those kinds of things that have happened,” he said.

CBS2 reached out to an Uber spokesperson for comment, but so far hasn’t heard back.

Uber is set to roll out service on Long Island and in Westchester County by the end of next week.

