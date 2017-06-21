WCBS Newsradio 880 Will Host ‘A Night Of New York Stories’ To Celebrate 50 Years Of Coverage

Tickets Go On Sale Friday At 10 A.M. June 21, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: WCBS 880 Anniversary, WCBS Newsradio 880

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This summer marks the 50th anniversary of WCBS Newsradio 880 becoming an all-news radio station.

As part of the festivities, WCBS is proud to present “A Night of New York Stories,” from the PlayStation Theater in Times Square on August 8, 2017.

Find more 50th anniversary special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter

wcbs880 legacyevent 628x353 fri WCBS Newsradio 880 Will Host ‘A Night Of New York Stories’ To Celebrate 50 Years Of Coverage

WCBS is proud to present “A Night of New York Stories,” from the PlayStation Theater in Times Square on August 8, 2017.

“A Night of New York Stories” will celebrate our five decades of news coverage in New York.

Prominent New Yorkers from the worlds of news, politics, sports and entertainment will share some of their New York stories in conversations with our WCBS personalities.

The evening will also include an interview and special song from New York legend Tony Bennett.

WCBS’ Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman wil host the event. WCBS personalities including Paul Murnane, Pat Farnack, Steve Scott, Michael Wallace, Joe Connolly, Brad Heller, Craig Allen and Tom Kaminski will also be in attendance.

Featured guests include:
Lesley Stahl & Jeff Fager, of the CBS show “60 Minutes”
Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine
Former New York Giants co-captain George Martin
Band leader Paul Shaffer
And of course, Tony Bennett

Tickets for “A Night of New York Stories” will go on sale Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets by clicking here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch