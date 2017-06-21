WCBS Newsradio 880 Will Host ‘A Night Of New York Stories’ To Celebrate 50 Years Of Coverage

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This summer marks the 50th anniversary of WCBS Newsradio 880 becoming an all-news radio station.
As part of the festivities, WCBS is proud to present “A Night of New York Stories,” from the PlayStation Theater in Times Square on August 8, 2017.
“A Night of New York Stories” will celebrate our five decades of news coverage in New York.
Prominent New Yorkers from the worlds of news, politics, sports and entertainment will share some of their New York stories in conversations with our WCBS personalities.
The evening will also include an interview and special song from New York legend Tony Bennett.
WCBS’ Wayne Cabot and Alex Silverman wil host the event. WCBS personalities including Paul Murnane, Pat Farnack, Steve Scott, Michael Wallace, Joe Connolly, Brad Heller, Craig Allen and Tom Kaminski will also be in attendance.
Featured guests include:
Lesley Stahl & Jeff Fager, of the CBS show “60 Minutes”
Former New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine
Former New York Giants co-captain George Martin
Band leader Paul Shaffer
And of course, Tony Bennett
Tickets for “A Night of New York Stories” will go on sale Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets by clicking here.