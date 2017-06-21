Cops: Woman Stabbed During Dispute In Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman is in serious condition after police say she was stabbed in Morningside Heights Wednesday evening
Police say the victim was arguing with two other women near the corner of Columbus Avenue and 107 Street when the altercation turned violent.
The two women stabbed the victim, who was rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police say one of the assailants was arrested at the scene, while the other remains at large. She’s described as an approximately 25-year-old black female who’s around 5’5″ tall and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
At this time it’s unknown what the women were arguing about or where exactly the stabbing occurred.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.