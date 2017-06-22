6/23 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

Good Morning New York City,

Wake up temperatures are going to be slightly warmer today than they were yesterday, as they are starting off in the upper 60s/ lower 70s. With those raised temperatures there will also be raised dew point values, both of which are related to a weak warm front passing through the area.

Cloudy skies are expected with your morning wakeup, and these will transition into scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms as the day progresses. South west winds will bring warmth and moisture in over New York City, allowing the temperature to peak in the mid eighties.

The combination of this warm, moist air will act as a catalyst for afternoon/evening showers. Remember to bring your umbrella with you as you start your day as scattered showers are forecasted in the morning and evening as well.