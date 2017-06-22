Anti-Gay Graffiti Found In Rockland County Park

Keidel: Only The Knicks Would Try To Undo The One Thing They've Gotten Right Lately -- Drafting PorzingisBut it turned out that Kristaps Porzingis, the 21-year-old, 7-foot-3 freak of athletic nature, is more than a building block or part of the plan. He's a franchise player, a monolith, as close to a unique talent the league has right now, someone nearly as big as Yao Ming yet can hit three pointers and dart to the rim like a small forward.