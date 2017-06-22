Anti-Gay Graffiti Found In Rockland County Park

ORANGETOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More hateful graffiti has been discovered in Rockland County.
Following a flurry of swastikas and anti-Semitic messages in recent months, a hiker found anti-gay slurs scrawled on painted concrete slabs promoting gay pride at Blauvelt State Park on Wednesday morning.
The Rockland Pride Center told the Journal News its members want to see action.
“LGBTQ people are disproportionately targeted with violence and discrimination throughout the United States,” the group said on Facebook. “Rockland County must not tolerate any form of discrimination.”
Orangetown’s supervisor emphatically states that bias and bigotry will not be tolerated.
“We feel like the park is a special place and really resent and object to any kind of vandalism there, and especially for people to do bias and hate-related graffiti which really attacks members of our community,” Orangetown Supervisor Andy Stewart told WCBS 880.
Police across the county are coordinating their efforts.
Earlier this week, someone spray painted swastikas in Nanuet.
Clarkstown’s supervisor wants a countywide Hate Crimes Task Force.
Since last fall anti-Semitic graffiti has been found in Haverstraw, Pomona, New City and New Square.