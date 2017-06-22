Boomer & Carton: Barclays’ Brett Yormark & Nets Coach Kenny Atkinson

June 22, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment CEO Brett Yormark and Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson know a thing or two about running an NBA team. They discussed as much with Boomer and Craig on Thursday.

Atkinson spoke about the many young players Brooklyn sees as building blocks and, of course, the recent trade of Brook Lopez.

Yormark discussed the growth of Barclays Center as a destination for big events and how the new site in Nassau ties in to the overall New York sports and entertainment scene. He also addressed the uncertain future of the Islanders in Brooklyn.

Please listen to the full interviews above.

