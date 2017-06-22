Boomer & Carton: Celebrating 30 Years Of WFAN

June 22, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig kicked off Thursday’s special show live from Grand Central Terminal with some memories of their 10 years together.

The guys also shared their opinions on the station’s 30th anniversary and prepared to enjoy a day jam-packed with guests and trips down memory lane.

They also addressed the latest developments in the war between Phil Jackson and Kristaps Porzingis, offered some thoughts on the Mets’ continued struggles, and got into a Yankees win that snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Have a listen.

