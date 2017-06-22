Boomer & Carton: Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck Stops By

June 22, 2017 6:04 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck joined Boomer and Craig as part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration on Thursday.

The rugged winger told the guys what he has been up to during the offseason and then the trio discussed the ice issues at Barclays Center and the troublesome commute there from Long Island.

Clutterbuck also described his mindset as an unprotected player leading up to Wednesday night’s expansion draft and disclosed that he likes living and playing in New York.

Have a listen above.

