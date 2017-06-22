Boomer & Carton: Joel Hollander, Steve Cohen & Russ Salzberg

June 22, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

A few prominent WFAN and CBS Radio employees checked in as part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration on Thursday.

Former CBS Radio CEO Joel Hollander stopped by first to talk about what led to Boomer & Carton  hosting this fantastic morning program together. The trio also discussed WFAN’s past and future and their various roles in the station’s growth.

Next, Steve Cohen paid his longtime friend Craig a visit to talk about their time together during the station’s early years.

Finally, former host Russ “The Sweater” Salzberg came by and discussed his past at the station. He recalled many memories at WFAN, most notably his time hosting the midday show with Steve Somers.

Comments

