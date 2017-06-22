Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 22, 2017

During Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Craig was bothered by a spinning wheel near the set.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
WFAN celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special day of shows at Vanderbilt Hall inside Grand Central Terminal. Plenty of special guests stopped by to celebrate the occasion, including current and former New York athletes, as well as folks who work or have worked at WFAN in the past.
Boomer and Craig also talked about Phil Jackson’s Wednesday night interview and wondered what the future holds for Kristaps Porzingis on the morning of the draft. Plus, the Yankees stopped a seven-game losing streak and the Mets kept on losing in ugly fashion out in Los Angeles.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!