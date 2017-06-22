Boomer & Carton: The Ageless Vince Carter

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Former Nets great Vince Carter checked in with Boomer and Craig during WFAN’s 30th anniversary show at Grand Central Terminal on Thursday.
Just hours before the NBA Draft was to take place in Brooklyn, Carter reflected on his strange draft day experience 19 years ago.
Carter discussed his long career as he gets ready to enter his second decade in the league and explained how the game has changed since he was a rookie.
Carter also shared his thoughts on Chauncey Billups potentially being hired as the next general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and offered some advice to Carmelo Anthony.
Check out the full interview above.