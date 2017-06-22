Boomer & Carton: The Ageless Vince Carter

June 22, 2017 6:06 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

Former Nets great Vince Carter checked in with Boomer and Craig during WFAN’s 30th anniversary show at Grand Central Terminal on Thursday.

Just hours before the NBA Draft was to take place in Brooklyn, Carter reflected on his strange draft day experience 19 years ago.

Carter discussed his long career as he gets ready to enter his second decade in the league and explained how the game has changed since he was a rookie.

Carter also shared his thoughts on Chauncey Billups potentially being hired as the next general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and offered some advice to Carmelo Anthony.

Check out the full interview above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch