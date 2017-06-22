Feds: Bronx Man Busted At JFK Was Syria-Bound With Plans To Join ISIS

June 22, 2017 2:50 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Bronx man has been charged with trying to aid the Islamic State group.

The arrest of Saddam Mohamed Raishani was announced Thursday.

U.S. Attorney Joon Kim says Raishani was arrested Wednesday as he tried to board a plane at Kennedy Airport to go to Syria. Authorities say Raishani — who goes by Adam — wanted to join the militant group after helping another man get there.

As WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported, Raishani told an FBI agent he felt humiliated for not having joined the man.

It was unclear who will represent Raishani at an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court.

Authorities say Raishani’s plans were foiled because he unwittingly contacted a person who was a confidential source working at the direction of law enforcement.

That person, authorities say, introduced him to an undercover law enforcement officer who posed as someone who also wanted to fight for the Islamic State group.

According to court papers, Raishani suggested posing as a nurse while the undercover posed as a refugee aid worker, so they could cross international borders without being stopped.

After recorded discussions, he decided to go to Syria. Raishani paid off most of his credit card debt, bought clothes and boots at a sporting goods store, and went to JFK.

Raishani was arrested before he could get on a flight to Lisbon with a connection to Istanbul.

